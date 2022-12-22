Ma's Place 1.jpg

Alicia Gonzalez, a Harker Heights resident, enjoys her free meal at Ma's Place in Harker Heights last year. The restaurant will continue its tradition of giving a free meal for the holiday on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

A celebrated Christmas tradition, Ma’s Place in Harker Heights will be opening up to serve meals on Christmas Day.

On a holiday when many restaurants are closed, owner Vickie Silva and daughter Katie Silva have welcomed dozens of customers with open arms and a delicious meal at no cost.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.