A celebrated Christmas tradition, Ma’s Place in Harker Heights will be opening up to serve meals on Christmas Day.
On a holiday when many restaurants are closed, owner Vickie Silva and daughter Katie Silva have welcomed dozens of customers with open arms and a delicious meal at no cost.
The Silvas have a heart for the community and feel this is a good way to give back to their community at a time when some have no other place to celebrate the holiday.
Last year, Vickie Silva said the reason why she does it is simply because she has to.
“You’ve got to give back to the community,” she said. “They support you. You’ve got to support them.”
This year, the restaurant at 137 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. will open from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday for this special Christmas meal and celebration.
Other meals this week
The Canteen, 607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights, is hosting a Christmas Karaoke Party and Potluck from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 23. Admission is free. There will also be a live DJ and gift exchange. Attendees should bring a dish to share.
Jesus Hope and Love Mission will host its annual free Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at 818 N. Fourth St., Killeen. All are invited to attend. The mission is also accepting food donations for the event, children’s toys for ages 10 and under, and clothing and toiletries for homeless men and women. Donations can be delivered between 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21. Volunteers can also sign up during this time. For more information, call 254-291-2314.
Encounter City Church, 4001 E. Elms Road in Killeen, will provide Christmas Eve Blessing Boxes to 35 families in need on Dec. 24. The boxes will include meals and gifts for children. Those that are in need and would like to register to receive a box can do so by going to https://bit.ly/3G0JCKV.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host its No Single Soldier Gets Left Behind Holiday Luncheon at 11 a.m. Dec. 25 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. There will be free food, game tournaments, trivia, a pajama contest, door prizes, and more. This event is open to any single or unaccompanied service member. Call 254-287-6116 for information.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host a free Christmas dinner for veterans and active-duty military with proof of service starting at 3 p.m. Dec. 25 while supplies last.
Pignetti’s fourth annual Holiday Anniversary Wine Dinner will begin at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 22 at 14 S. Second St., Temple. There will be a reception and four courses of food and wine pairings. Cost is $79 per person. Go to www.pignettis.com for a full menu. Call 254-778-1269 for reservations.
Shady Villa Hotel’s Stagecoach Restaurant, 416 S. Main St. in Salado, will host a special Christmas buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 25. The buffet will feature a Christmas feast with a full spread of traditional holiday favorites with a Texas twist. This meal is open to the public and is available by reservation only. Cost is $58 for adults and $26 for children 5 to 12 years old. Call 254-947-5111 to make reservations.
