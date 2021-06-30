HARKER HEIGHTS — The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library hosted a free magic show presented by professional magician David Gish on Wednesday.
More than 60 children and adults from the local community went to the event and watched Gish perform different tricks during two magic performances at the library.
Erica Rossmiller, the children’s librarian at Harker Heights library, said the magic show was a way for people to escape from everything that has affected the library’s ability to host events.
“(The Magic show) is one of our first programs that we’ve been able to do in person,” Rossmiller said. “And it is a way to get the kids to come into the library.”
Rossmiller said she and library volunteers greeted children and parents as they entered the library for the magic show and encouraged them to sign up for the summer reading program.
“It’s a great way to get to families that may not use the library in a traditional sense,” Rossmiller said.
Gish, a 35-year veteran of Magical Entertainment, performs his show at backyard birthday parties, office parties, and fairs and festivals. He also performed magic shows to entertain the troops in Afghanistan for 18 months for which he received two awards for appreciation.
“I call it parlor magic,” Gish said. “I’ve only got a couple of illusions.”
Gish said he enjoyed performing at renaissance festivals, but most of his performances now are directed towards children.
“Most of our audiences tend to be younger,” Gish said.
The show was the first magic performance for 8-year-old Harker Heights resident Zavier Strader.
“I’ve been to the circus but never to a magic show,” Strader said.
Strader said he was unsure if he liked magic since he had never seen any performed but decided to give this show a chance.
Gish said his next performance would be at Fort Hood on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.