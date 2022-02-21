Residents of a south Killeen neighborhood were surprised to see a pile of discarded, unopened mail dumped along the side of the road Monday morning.
The mail, including opened packages, was found discarded in the 700 block of Hickory Drive in south Killeen.
Residents Stephania Williams and Odie McGowan said it’s the first time they’ve experienced illegal dumping in their quiet Killeen neighborhood.
“This is very out of the normal,” McGowan said.
Williams said her husband noticed the discarded mail about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Because of the location, however, the residents said their security cameras didn’t capture the perpetrator.
“They did that on purpose, because all the other cameras would have got it,” Williams said.
Deputies from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office removed the discarded items from the scene Monday morning.
The punishment for mail theft can range from a class A misdemeanor to a first-degree felony.
It’s still unclear where the mail came from and why someone dumped it in the south Killeen neighborhood.
“It included mail, credit cards, medicine, and a lot of it going to Austin addresses and some Killeen addresses, but not around here,” McGowan said. “We didn’t recognize any of the street names.”
Mail and parcels intended for residents of Dodge City Drive, American West Drive, and Bose Ikard Drive — all streets located off Clear Creek Road and Bunny Trail in Killeen — were seen among the pile.
Packages and pieces of mail destined for Second and Fifth streets in Austin also were also among the discarded items.
