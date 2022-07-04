Killeen City Council members on Tuesday will discuss the possibility of applying for the National Main Street Program, established by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
If they elect to move forward with the application, the city must hire a “full-time Main Street Director” and “adequately budget for the local program for a minimum of 5 years”, according to city documents attached to Tuesday’s City Council meeting agenda.
Killeen does not have a city street named “Main Street,” however, city leaders have scratched their heads for decades on how to revitalize north Killeen and downtown, where many storefronts are vacant.
Some of the benefits getting into the Texas or National Main Street Program include training, professional development and annual downtown revitalization conferences. In addition, there would be assistance to “Main Street” merchants and local programs to support branding and marketing efforts, according presentation report for this Tuesday’s council meeting. But a key benefit seems to be the access to a specific “pool of improvement funds.”
“Each year, the THC (Texas Historical Commission) selects up to five cities for Main Street Designation. There are currently 90 officially designated cities” which include nearby Temple, Waco and Georgetown.
“Texas Main Street communities have received almost $20 million from this program since 1993,” according to the presentation.
Key program requirements include demonstration of historic commercial fabric and historic identity; community and private sector support and organizational capacity; support and financial capacity; physical capacity related to business activity and market potential; demonstrated need and geographic distribution.
Some council members have expressed concern at previous council meetings about the partnership of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce with a new entity who’s mission is: “to provide technical expertise, resources and support for Texas Main Street communities in accordance with the National Main Street Four Point Approach of organization, economic vitality, design and promotion.”
Next steps for the possible Killeen “Main Street” designation, according to city documents, include:
- July-August 2022: Hire downtown revitalization director
- September-April 2023: Prepare Main Street Program application
- May 2023: Submit intent to apply
- July 2023: Submit completed Main Street Program application
- November 2023: Obtain preliminary Main Street Program designation
- November-December 2023: Orientation and review for newly designated communities
- Jan. 1, 2024: Obtain official Main Street Program designation
The Council Workshop meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen. A special City Council meeting will be held immediately after the workshop meeting.
There is nothing downtown to attract us to spend our money there. Parking is horrible and the “restaurants” don’t look appealing. Nighttime safety is a legitimate concern too. Look at “Whiskey Heights” on Business 190. Why would anyone go there?
