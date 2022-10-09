The driver of a 1994 Ford Ranger was seriously injured and flown to Seaton Wilco by Careflight Air Ambulance Friday, following an accident on U.S. 190 five miles west of Kempner Friday.
According to the crash report from Sergeant Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety the 76-year-old male driver was traveling west on the shoulder of the roadway slowing down from the posted speed limit.
“For reasons unknown, the driver of the Ford made a U-turn when unsafe and turned directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle,” Washko said.
The 1984 Kenworth dump truck, operated by a 29-year-old male who was not identified, was traveling behind the Ranger, in the outside lane. He swerved and took evasive action to avoid a collision but could not prevent the two vehicles from colliding. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
According to Washko, the crash investigation is active and open. A complete copy of this crash report is available at Texas.gov.
Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to always take a second and third look when turning or merging. Making sure that the path is clear greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a traffic crash.
