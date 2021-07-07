Four people are injured, one critically, after a three-vehicle car accident closed down a major Killeen road Wednesday morning.
Elms Road, near the intersection with Stefek Drive, was blocked with a swarm of emergency vehicles and at least two vehicles with heavy damage at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
A witness said she saw the crash as it happened from the parking lot of a nearby gas station.
“There was a blue car hauling (expletive) down the road at probably 90 miles per hour, it smacked that gray van, and a fireball flew up in the air and the cops came right after,” Tonya Norcott, of Killeen, told the Herald.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said a blue Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Elms at a "reckless high rate of speed" when it "T-boned" a silver SUV as it was turning out of a nearby mobile home park. Due to the initial collision, the silver SUV collided with a black truck traveling eastbound on Elms.
Miramontez said two different KPD officers spotted the Charger speeding at two different locations but both units lost sight of the vehicle before the accident occurred.
The driver of the silver SUV was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, Miramontez said. Three other individuals involved in the crash were also taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, she said.
Police were redirecting traffic to nearby Florence Road to avoid the intersection near Elms and Stefek Drive Wednesday morning. Elms Road was re-opened early Wednesday afternoon.
