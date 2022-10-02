A serious two-car accident was reported around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights.
Emergency crews, including an emergency medical helicopter, were dispatched by Harker Heights Police Department to a scene where two cars had severe damage to the front of each vehicle.
The extent of any injuries and the identities of those involved were unknown as of 2 p.m.
Harker Heights firefighters worked with the “jaws of life” and other hydraulic-force equipment to free an occupant from a tan Ford Focus and move the person into an ambulance.
The vehicle itself suffered major damage, landing upside down in the ditch on the south side of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The other car at the scene was yellow with black racing stripes on the hood. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.
Witnesses who came upon the scene said there are often wrecks in that stretch of Veterans Memorial Boulevard due to speeding by drivers.
A resident who lives in the neighborhood of the accident said he has seen one of the two vehicles involved in Sunday’s crash speeding down that street several times a day.
No additional information is available at this time. The story will be updated as more information comes in.
