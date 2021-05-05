A man was arraigned on Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and assault of a public servant after being pulled over by Killeen police in early April.
On April 8, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of 10th Avenue and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard. When the officer approached the passenger window he noticed the passenger, Shaun Renee Tennessee, 41, holding a small clear plastic baggie in a black zipper pouch with an unknown substance, according to the arrest affidavit.
When the officer opened the door and told both occupants to put their hands in front of them, Tennessee told the officer, “I got some weed,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer said Tennessee tried to get out of the vehicle so the officer attempted to handcuff the passenger. According to the arrest affidavit, Tennessee struck the officer in the head leading to visible injuries.
The black pouch was recovered and, according to the affidavit, contained multiple baggies. One baggie contained a crystal-like substance that weighed 2.2 grams and later tested positive for methamphetamine. Another baggie contained a rock-like substance that weighed 1.9 grams and later tested positive for cocaine.
Bond for Tennessee was set at $30,000 for the possession charge and $99,000 for the assault charge.
In other arraignments Wednesday Neisha Arce, 40, was arraigned on possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine. Killeen police found the drugs during a traffic stop after Arce gave consent to search the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. Bond was set at $20,000.
