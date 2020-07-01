The man who arraigned this week on a charge of burglary of a building after an incident at a Killeen church, is accused of targeting other places of worship, according to police.
Chad Michael Carrion, 31, was identified by an officer with the Killeen Police Department on Sunday at an unidentified church, and Carrion admitted to burglarizing several churches over the past three days, according to the arrest affidavit.
In a news release by KPD Wednesday night police said Carrion targeted the following:
Freedom Fellowship Center located at 813 S. W.S. Young Drive
Abundant Life Church of God located at 1210 Florence Road
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1410 S. Second St.
Killeen Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 3705 Zephyr Road
Marlboro Heights Baptist Church located at 800 R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Cal Community Center located at 1002 Jeffries Ave.
The burglaries are under investigation and additional charges are pending, said KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez in the release.
