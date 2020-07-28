A man accused of shooting a firearm in the direction of Coryell County Sheriff’s deputies is currently in the Coryell County jail with a total bond of $1.176 million, according to jail records. One other man is still on the loose.
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams arrested 37-year-old Justin Cole Vasta on Friday in the 7500 block of County Road 215 after a report of a stolen vehicle led to a multi-agency manhunt on July 22, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Coryell County warrants have been issued for the other suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jove Bryce Gomez, who is believed to be outside of the county.
Chief Deputy Rob Atkins said on Tuesday that agents with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force are currently searching for Gomez.
Anyone with information on Gomez should call the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 254-865-7201, extension 0.
“Jove Bryce Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous and it is recommended that you do not approach if located or observed and immediately call 911,” the release said.
Coryell County deputies assisted the Gatesville Police Department around 1 p.m. on July 22 of a call of a theft in progress in the 1000 block of State Highway 36 in Gatesville, the news release said.
The owner of a vehicle with a trailer that had lawn equipment reported to the Gatesville Police Department that his vehicle was missing, Atkins said via email.
After reviewing video from the parking lot, it was determined that the man who drove off with the vehicle was brought to the parking lot by what the officer described as a small, black passenger car, later reported stolen.
Both vehicles left the area, but the video review provided officers and deputies a direction of travel of both vehicles, Atkins said.
The Gatesville police officer told county deputies the license plate information for both vehicles, the release said.
County deputies began patrolling all county roads in an attempt to locate the vehicles. The vehicle with the trailer was located unattended on County Road 215 near County Road 239.
The black vehicle with two occupants was located on County Road 245, the release said. A pursuit ensued as the driver of the vehicle sped off during an attempted traffic stop, the release said.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers began to assist in the high-speed chase eastbound on County Road 215, where county deputies said the driver of the vehicle was driving erratically.
During the pursuit, “the driver extended his arm through an open, driver’s side window, holding a handgun and began firing at the pursuing Deputies,” the release said.
After pursuing approximately 1 mile north on County Road 223, deputies saw tracks from a vehicle that had left the roadway and went through a damaged gate onto private property.
Bosque County deputies assisting in the pursuit deployed a drone to survey the property and found the vehicle near a residence.
Coryell and Bosque County deputies, Clifton police officers and DPS troopers went to the vehicle and residence on the property. Neither suspect was located.
A foot search, aerial search and K-9 search were conducted of approximately 400 acres in an attempt to locate the suspects, the release said.
With the assistance of the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force, Coryell County deputies learned that the black vehicle was reported stolen out of Seguin, the release said.
Agents with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Texas Rangers arrived to assist in the investigation after learning of the identity of the suspects.
