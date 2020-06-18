Killeen police said a man hit an officer and a fire department captain after a vehicle accident in May.
Killeen police went to the area of State Highway 195 and State Highway 201 on May 31 after a call of a vehicle accident.
When they got to the scene, an officer saw a white Kia on the median with “heavy front end damage,” according to an arrest affidavit.
A man, later identified as Naquan Xavier Roberts, 24, was running in traffic on Highway 195, police said.
Roberts turned around and ran at the officer and swung his fists at his head. The officer was struck in the shoulders.
Roberts tried to fight the officer by putting him in a headlock and trying to kick him, the affidavit said.
The officer detained Roberts. Police said the officer had no visible injuries but had extreme pain in his chest. A medical examination determined the officer had an injury to his sternum, police said in the affidavit.
While being examined by the Killeen Fire Department, Roberts punched a fire department captain in the mouth causing him to bleed from his lip.
Police said Roberts was “acting erratic and screaming with no provocation,” the affidavit said. Officials had to administer medication multiple times to calm him.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arraigned Roberts Wednesday on two charges of assault public servant. Potvin set the bond at $100,000 per charge for a total of $200,000.
