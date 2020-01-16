A 21-year-old man was arraigned Thursday in connection with robbery at a Killeen Walmart on Tuesday.
Killeen police went to the Walmart at 1400 Lowes Blvd. Tuesday for a call of a theft in progress. Police spoke to a woman who said she watched a man put pants on over his shorts, put on a pair of shoes and conceal items in the jacket he was wearing, according to an arrest affidavit.
The man, police later said was James Aaron Cabrera Jr., did not pay for the items and passed all points of sale, police said.
The woman said she stopped the man near the general merchandise area of the store and identified herself as an employee. He grabbed her right arm and pulled and pushed her, leaving scratches and causing pain, the affidavit said.
The woman said he pushed another employee and fled on foot. Police reviewed the video and concurred with the woman’s story of events, the affidavit read.
Police found Cabrera at the window of a residence in the 1300 block of Grandon Drive in Killeen. The residence’s occupant said Cabrera did not belong there.
Police arrested Cabrera for an active warrant and searched him. They found several items from Walmart in his jacket, police said.
Cabrera was arraigned Thursday on a charge of robbery. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman set Cabrera’s bond at $100,000. Coleman is filling in for Judge Bill Cooke while he is at a class. As of Thursday evening, Cabrera was in the Bell County Jail.
Also arraigned Thursday was Larry Coleman Tilmon, 42, accused of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation. Coleman set his bond at $50,000.
