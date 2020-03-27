A man was arraigned on a charge of possession controlled substance less than 1 gram Friday, stemming from a traffic stop in September.
On Sept. 4, 2019, Killeen police stopped a suspicious vehicle, driven by a man they identified as Justin Rosario, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said Rosario consented to a search of his vehicle. Police saw the a pill bottle with two pills in the center console, the affidavit said.
A forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the pills contained meth and weighed less than 1 gram, police said.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned Rosario Friday and set his bond at $20,000. As of Friday, he was not listed on the Bell County Jail roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.