A Killeen man was arrested recently, and on Tuesday, he was charged of two crimes for which he was accused in July 2019.
On July 6, 2019, a woman gave a statement that William Douglas Spilman, 31, threw her phone and purse out of a vehicle they were in, and she was concerned that he was drinking and driving, according to an arrest affidavit.
She told police that Spilman called later and told her that he was at their residence in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive in Killeen.
The woman returned to make sure he didn’t drink and drive, the affidavit said.
At the residence, Spilman took the woman’s phone and locked her in a closet for a few hours, police said in the affidavit.
The woman said in the statement that Spilman choked her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she said Spilman sexually assaulted her, police said in the affidavit.
While trying to contact a friend, the woman said Spilman struck her in the face.
Police saw pictures of the woman’s body and blood on the bedding. They also saw physical injuries to multiple parts of the woman’s body.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Spilman Tuesday on a charge of sexual assault and assault family/household member by impede breath/circulation. He set the bond at $50,000 for each, or a total of $100,000.
Also arraigned Tuesday in an unrelated case was Michael Travis Johnson on a charge of indecency with a child sexual contact. His bond was set at $75,000.
