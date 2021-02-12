A Killeen man accused of threatening to kill members of his family and firing a gun in the direction of one of them during a domestic disturbance, was arrested by the Killeen Police Department SWAT team earlier this week.
On Monday, Killeen police went to the 3400 block of Cricklewood Drive for a call about a domestic disturbance with weapons.
The caller told the dispatcher that his father, Jose Luis Sanchez, “had a gun, had fired the gun, and was now holding his brother and mother at gun point,” an arrest affidavit.
Sanchez, 39, had left the residence with the weapon prior to officers’ arrival, the affidavit said.
Sanchez’s wife said she and Sanchez got into an argument when Sanchez threw her to the ground, pointed a gun at her and “fired multiple times into the floor” next to where she was lying, police said in the affidavit.
One of the children tried to intervene, but Sanchez pointed the gun at his head and told him, “I’ll blow your brains out,” the affidavit said.
Three other children were present in the home.
On Tuesday, police learned Sanchez was at the Motel 6 at 800 E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said Sanchez did not respond to requests and orders for police to enter the room.
The SWAT team made entry into the room and arrested Sanchez, police said.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Sanchez Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set the bond amount at $100,000.
As of Friday afternoon, Sanchez was not listed as an inmate in the Bell County Jail.
