A convicted felon is facing new criminal charges following an alleged assault on an Uber driver.
Partrick Terrell Swain, 35, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault/threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit for each charge. On Feb. 16, Killeen Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired, from a victim, an Uber driver on her way to pick up a customer, in the 800 block of West Avenue I.
The victim claimed a man approached her vehicle, asked he why she was there, then shot at her. She then called 9-1-1 and described the suspect to the dispatcher, and the suspect, Swain was located.
His total combined bond for both charges is $150,000. Swain had a previous felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
In unrelated incidents, all from separate criminal complaint affidavits:
Charles Terry Alsup II, 28, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault/threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, from a February 12 incident. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Trayvione Norman, 18, has been charged with one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, from a February 12 incident. His bond has been set at $30,000.
Toddrick Dwayne May, 35, has been charged with one count of harassment of a public servant, from a Feb. 11 incident. His bond has been set at $95,000.
Lerom Dixon II, 27, has been charged with one count of burglary of a habitation with the intent to committ theft, from a Feb. 14 incident. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Francine Marie Antonowksy, 31, has been charged with one count of injury to a child-intentional bodily injury, from a Feb. 13 incident. Her bond has been set at $100,000.
Vincent Craig Davis, 54, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault-bodily injury with a deadly weapon, from a Saturday incident. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Ivan Aaron Rojas-Juarez, 27, has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, from a Feb. 13 incident. His bond has been set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.