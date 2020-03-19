A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting that killed a 32-year-old Killeen man.
Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin was taken into custody on Wednesday in Austin.
Franklin, 26, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman with a bond set at $1 million.
He was taken to Bell County Jail where he as listed as an active inmate as of Thursday morning.
This allegation stems from a March 15 shooting that happened around 3:27 a.m. when officers were dispatched to Club Krush at 201 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights. Michael Anthony Hackney, Jr. died and one other man was injured in the shooting.
Both club security and police officers performed CPR on Hackney before he was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, where he died. According to a HHPD release, witnesses said the incident began as a verbal argument that led to a fight and then a shooting.
Police say Franklin allegedly left the scene in a black or dark gray Dodge Charger.
The Harker Heights Police Department said they would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Austin Police Department, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the community of Harker Heights and surrounding communities for their assistance and cooperation.
The investigation continues by the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.
