A Killeen man was arrested after being accused of shooting another man at a nightclub in Killeen on Feb. 28, police said.
After the shooting at The Spot Bar & Restaurant in south Killeen that sent one man to the hospital in critical but stable condition, Killeen police received numerous anonymous tips about the identity of the shooter, the department said in a news release late Friday evening.
Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the United States Marshals Service- Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 37-year-old Robert Theodore Jones in the 3000 block of Dannen Court after the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, according to jail records.
The incident is still under investigation and other charges are pending, Killeen police said in the release.
The man who was shot on Feb. 28 has since been released from the hospital.
