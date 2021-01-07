A 39-year-old man is in jail after admitting to molesting a juvenile female, police said in an arrest affidavit.
On Dec. 25, 2020, Killeen police responded to a call for sexual assault. Police did not specify the address where they responded.
Officers spoke with a woman who had spoken to a juvenile male that told her Stephen Spisak Jr. molested him and a juvenile female.
The female told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas that Spisak had molested her for years, the affidavit said.
She believed the last time was in October, police said in the affidavit.
A KPD detective read Spisak his Constitutional and statutory warnings, and he waived them. In the interview with the detective, Spisak admitted to molesting the female, police said in the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Spisak Thursday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He set his bond at $500,000.
Also arraigned by Cooke in unrelated cases were:
Duane Deshawn Adams, 31, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His bond was set at $100,000.
Dekari Marquel McBean, 25, on a charge of assault public servant — peace officer or judge. His bond is $100,000.
John Kyle Mayne, 39, on a charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.
Tiryek De Shun West, 21, on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. His bond was set at $20,000.
Marcus Jonathan Bacon, 35, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. His bond was set at $20,000.
Lajuan Degrate-Walker, 37, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more less than 4 grams. His bond was set at $30,000.
Eddie Wayne Johnson II, 23, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams. His bond was set at $50,000.
Tiffany Nicole Harris, 32, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. His bond was set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.