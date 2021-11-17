Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday it was a Manor man who led troopers on a brief chase on Interstate 14 that ended with him crashing into the back of a truck outside Harker Heights Tuesday morning.
Kenneth Wayne McVade Jr., 47, of Manor, has been charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana over 4 ounces, area DPS spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said Wednesday.
A trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on McVade Tuesday. McVade was driving a 2018 Toyota.
He failed to yield, accelerated and attempted to elude the trooper, Washko said.
At some point after the chase began, McVade “attempted to pass to the right of a truck tractor semi-trailer as the truck was changing lanes to yield to the Troopers lights and sirens. The Toyota struck the rear axle of the semi-truck and was pinned between the truck and the construction barrier wall.”
Washko said the truck drug McVade’s Toyota for “several yards” before the Toyota flipped onto its side when the construction barrier ended on westbound Interstate 14 near Nola Ruth Boulevard.
McVade suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Washko said.
McVade was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
The investigation is still active and open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.