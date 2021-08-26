A Harker Heights man was charged with arson after allegedly lighting a fire in his own car in July, according to an affidavit obtained Thursday.
According to the affidavit, the fire department was dispatched to the parking lot of the Cinemark movie theater in Harker Heights on July 2 after receiving a call from the Harker Heights Police Department reporting a possible vehicle fire.
The affidavit said that HHPD spotted a small fire in the front driver floorboard area after opening the rear passenger door of the 2012 Ford F-150.
One witness at the scene alleged that the suspect, Andrew Carlisle, 21, had recently hit a deer, which had caused mechanical issues such as a “wobble” in the steering wheel.
Another witness told investigators that the suspect started the fire due to “mechanical issues” and the burden of vehicle payments. That same witness told investigators that the suspect had told the witness he would start the fire with a candle after installing a new radio “to create the appearance that the radio caused the fire,” the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Carlisle told investigators on July 6 that there were “no mechanical or electrical problems with the vehicle,” and that he was the only person to have used the vehicle.
Bell County has officially charged Carlisle with the second degree felony charge of arson.
Carlisle was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday, with bond set at $100,000.
Several other people were also arraigned on felony charges on Wednesday and Thursday:
Burglary
Shaquille Strickland, 24, of Killeen, was arrested under suspicion of burglary after Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to Stanton Optical following a 911 call, according to an affidavit obtained Thursday. The owner alleges that, after hearing two loud bangs, she spotted that a window had been shattered, most likely by the concrete block lying on the floor of the establishment.
Strickland was apprehended Monday and booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday pending trial or a $100,000 bond.
Aggravated Assault
A woman was arrested after allegedly threatening a biker Monday on the Killeen Regional Bike Trail, according to an affidavit obtained Thursday. The victim alleges that the suspect, Bianca Ivey, 27, attempted to communicate with him, but lunged at the victim with what the victim described as a “boot knife” when he removed his headphones, the affidavit said.
The affidavit continues to say that officers found Ivey moving down the creek in an effort to avoid officers that were canvassing the area, but were unable to find the knife “due to heavy vegetation.”
Ivey is currently being held in Bell County Jail awaiting trial or a $90,000 bond.
Evading Arrest
An affidavit obtained Thursday alleges that Charles Woodard, 53, of Killeen, “pealed away” as soon as a KPD officer stepped out of his vehicle. The affidavit continues to say that the Woodard’s vehicle was found an hour later in the 1900 block of North Park Lane, and that Woodard fled the scene as officers approached to contact the occupants of the vehicle. Woodard was later caught, the affidavit said. The affidavit also said that vehicle’s passenger did not flee, and provided police with a written statement.
Woodard is officially charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and is currently being held in the Bell County Jail awaiting a $19,000 bond.
Burglary with intention to commit assault
An ex-boyfriend pushed in an air conditioning unit to enter a former girlfriend’s home, according to an affidavit obtained Thursday.
KPD was dispatched to a woman’s home at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, after a 911 call alleged that Gregory Leachman, 22, of Killeen, had pushed an air conditioning in to enter the woman’s home.
According to the victim, Leachman entered the residence via the winder after pushing in the air conditioning unit, wrapped her in a “bear hug” and threw her to the ground. The affidavit alleges that Leachman then took the victims house and car keys, attempted to access her phone, and then began to hit her.
Officers did not see Leachman when they arrived, but detained him when he walked in the front door, the affidavit said.
Leachman is currently being held in the Bell County Jail awaiting trial or a $150,000 in bonds.
