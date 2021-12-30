A man was arraigned on Wednesday on charge of assaulting a pregnant woman he was in a relationship with.
Police were dispatched to a Killeen residence on Monday regarding an assault. On arrival, officers met with a female victim who told officers that she was kicked in the stomach by Raymond Moi Tuiaana Jr.
The woman, who is five months pregnant, said that she and Tuiaana got into an argument.
She left the bedroom to vacuum the living room, but when she noticed that Tuianna took a child into the bedroom, she went into the bedroom to take the child which resulted in Tuiaana kicking the victim in the stomach.
The victim said that she could feel the child moving prior to Tuiaana kicking her but was not able to movement afterwards. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Another woman showed the officers videos of the victim in the living clutching on her stomach in pain before dropping down to the floor.
Tuiaana fled the scene before officers arrived but returned when officers were present, according the affidavit.
Tuiaana gave a similar account to the victim’s account and admitted to knowing that she was pregnant and kicking her in the stomach, police said.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set Tuiaana’s bail at $50,000.
In other arraignments, two men, Da’Shun Cline and Richard Rivers, were charged with possessing over 9 pounds of marijuana. Cline was also charged for carrying a firearm. Both men bails have been set at $40,000.
