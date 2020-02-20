Killeen police said a 44-year-old man they arrested after a three-hour standoff had numerous firearms inside a Killeen house.
Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, Killeen police went to a residence in the 4200 block of Corrine Drive in southwest Killeen for a verbal domestic incident.
After entering the house, an officer said that a man, later identified as David Paul Lawrence, walked around a corner with an AR-15 style rifle with a 30-round magazine, according to an arrest affidavit.
The officer said Lawrence pointed the weapon at her, the affidavit said. Another officer witnessed Lawrence point his weapon at the first officer.
Police said Lawrence refused to lower his weapon and pointed it at other officers as they attempted to assist in the situation, the affidavit said.
The officers and three residents exited the house without incident, said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez in a news release. Lawrence stayed in the house until 2:46 a.m. Tuesday when he left and was arrested.
After the arrest, police got a search warrant for the house, and police found “numerous firearms including two assault style rifles,” the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Lawrence Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault against public servant. The total bond amount for both counts was $200,000. As of Thursday afternoon, Lawrence was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
Others arraigned by Cooke are:
- On Wednesday, Rashawn Latrice Jefferson, 30, was charged with forgery by passing. The bond was $20,000. Jefferson is actively in the Bell County Jail, according to Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
- On Wednesday, Latoya Quita Madere, 33, was charged with forgery by passing. The bond was $20,000. As of Thursday afternoon, Madere was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
- On Wednesday, Steven Darryl Henson II, 39, was charged for aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. The bond amount for both charges was $100,000. As of Thursday afternoon, he was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
- On Thursday, Audra Nicole Morris, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more less than 4 grams. Her bond was $30,000. She is actively in the Bell County Jail, according to Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
- On Thursday, Julia Lynn Mendoza, 31, was charged with possession controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her bond was $20,000. As of Thursday afternoon, she was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
