A man climbed a utility pole near 100 E. Ave. A in downtown Killeen around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, and police were eventually able to get him down.
“I can confirm officers were out at that call, the subject came down and there’s no further information,” said Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
