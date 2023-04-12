COPPERAS COVE — A 27-year-old man died in Copperas Cove Tuesday evening after a single-vehicle wreck, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.
According to the news release, an officer for the Copperas Cove Police Department stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190 that was reported by residents as “swerving all over the road” in the 3000 block of the highway.
The officer spoke with the driver of the vehicle and noticed “he exhibited signs of intoxication and emotional distress,” police said in the news release.
“While speaking with the officer, the driver fled the scene and a pursuit ensued eastbound on East Business Highway 190,” police said. “The pursuing officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle before relocating it in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190 after it was involved in a single-vehicle crash.”
When officers reached the scene, the driver, who was identified as 27-year-old Keelan River Harrelson, was unresponsive. Officers, however, “quickly learned the driver was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the release said.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price pronounced Harrelson dead at the scene of the crash, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
