A fatal accident claimed the life of a motorcyclist Saturday evening in the Nolanville area.
Stephen Dwayne Erwin, 64, of Belton was pronounced dead at the crash site at Farm-to-Market Road 439 near Chalk Lane by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko with Texas Department of Public Safety.
State troopers responded to the crash about 7 p.m. Saturday involving a motorcycle and an SUV. A report from Washko said Erwin was traveling west on FM 439 when the driver of a Toyota 4Runner pulled out of a private drive and failed to yield the right-of-way. The SUV drove into the oncoming path of Erwin’s 2020 Harley-Davidson.
The 29-year-old driver of the Toyota is from Temple and was not injured, according to DPS. The crash investigation is still active and open. The DPS asks anyone with information pertaining to this accident to contact state troopers.
Texas DPS reminded motorists to look twice for motorcycles. On average nearly 500 motorcyclists are killed annually on Texas roadways. Taking that second or third look will greatly reduce motorcycle crashes in Texas, according to Washko’s report.
