CRIME graphic

A man was charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a felon on Wednesday after Killeen police said they saw him fire a gun before running from them.

“One officer was in an unmarked vehicle and (saw) a Black male in a red shirt and black pants speaking with someone through the driver’s side window,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Inell Gerald Taylor, 32. “The officer then saw the male ... pull out a handgun and then shoot the handgun in the air. The officer in the unmarked vehicle and an officer in a marked vehicle then began to follow the man.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.