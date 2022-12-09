A man was charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a felon on Wednesday after Killeen police said they saw him fire a gun before running from them.
“One officer was in an unmarked vehicle and (saw) a Black male in a red shirt and black pants speaking with someone through the driver’s side window,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Inell Gerald Taylor, 32. “The officer then saw the male ... pull out a handgun and then shoot the handgun in the air. The officer in the unmarked vehicle and an officer in a marked vehicle then began to follow the man.”
One of the officers tried to stop Taylor in a parking lot “with his sirens blaring.”
“(He) then ran away from the officer,” the affidavit shows. “The officer got back into the vehicle and began to pursue the male. The officer reported seeing a handgun in the male’s hand during the chase.”
Taylor was eventually caught without the gun.
“Officers then retraced the path that they believed Taylor had taken while he was running and located a handgun,” according to the affidavit. “Officers went back to the original scene where the shooting (happened) and collected six shell casings.”
Video surveillance from businesses in the area of the 500 block of Atkinson Avenue showed “a male, wearing the same clothes as Taylor, speaking with someone through (a) driver’s side window, who then pulled out a gun and shot off rounds into the air.”
According to the affidavit, Taylor was convicted in September 2013 in Bell County 27th Judicial District Court for possession of controlled substance.
On Friday, Taylor was not listed in the Bell County Jail. Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bond at $50,000.
