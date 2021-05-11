An area man is suing Coryell County and the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the county.
County Judge Roger Miller was served notice of the lawsuit around 3 p.m. April 27, the release said.
Samuel Ramirez filed the suit in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas. In the suit, Ramirez alleges civil rights violations during an encounter between himself and unnamed deputies of the sheriff’s department on April 30, 2019.
Law firm McGinnis Lochridge will defend the county in the suit, the release said.
