One man has been arrested and is in Killeen City Jail following a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the accident happened after a white Kia Sportage failed to stop at a stop sign on Kathey Drive and hit a red Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling north on South Fort Hood Street. According to police, a Black man who was a passenger in the Kia took off on foot and fled the scene of the accident. Killeen police gave chase on foot and quickly apprehended the man and arrested him. Police report that no one was injured as a result of the accident.
(1) comment
Usual suspects and occurrence in Killeen. Not surprised.
