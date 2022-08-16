A 53-year-old Killeen man has been identified as the person who was found dead in a wooded area near West Fort Hood last week.
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams announced on Tuesday that the man has been identified as Thomas Harold Carter.
Around 10 a.m. Aug. 9, a highway cleanup team working along Interstate 14 near Clarke Road found what they believed to be a dead body and notified deputies.
When deputies arrived, they found Carter’s body inside a tent, Williams’ release said.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn pronounced Carter deceased and ordered an autopsy. The manner and cause of his death remain under investigation, Williams said in the release.
