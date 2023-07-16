Killeen police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of a business that happened Friday afternoon by a man wearing a bright yellow vest and hard hat.

The Killeen Police posted on Facebook that they were seeking the community’s help to identify a Black man who entered a business in the 100 block of North Gray Street, displayed a weapon and demanded money.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

