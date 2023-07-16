Killeen police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of a business that happened Friday afternoon by a man wearing a bright yellow vest and hard hat.
The Killeen Police posted on Facebook that they were seeking the community’s help to identify a Black man who entered a business in the 100 block of North Gray Street, displayed a weapon and demanded money.
The suspect then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police described the man as having a large build, around 5 foot, 10 inches tall, and in addition to wearing a “reflective yellow and orange safety vest,” he had on jeans and black shoes.
According to the Facebook post, police say the man was wearing a White Sox baseball hat under the yellow hard-hat and a black shirt under the vest.
Dectectives from the Robbery-Homicide Unit ask anyone with information about the identity of the man or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips may also be downloaded on the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and will remain confidential. Any tip that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, could pay a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(1) comment
It's the economy, stupid.
...
People, as well as thugs, are feeling the effect of Bidenomics.
