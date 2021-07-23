One man is in custody after being accused of shooting a woman in Harker Heights.
Around 1:25 p.m. Friday, Harker Heights police went to the 2300 block of Indian Trail in the vicinity of East Knights Way on reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, the man had fled, but a Bell County Deputy Constable spotted his vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Heights police said in a news release.
The man fled in the vehicle, and Heights police joined the pursuit. The pursuit went into Nolanville, where the vehicle crashed, police said.
A minivan had crashed into Cen-Tex RV and Boat Storage off Paddy Hamilton Road.
The front windshield was shattered, and a woman was standing by the scene, being kept away from the wreck by police.
A tow truck was in the process of extricating the vehicle from the metal paneling, but it appeared as though ambulances and other emergency vehicles had already left the scene, and only one officer remained.
The wreck resulted in a closure of the eastbound exit from I-14 to Paddy Hamilton Road by police on Friday afternoon.
Police took the suspect into custody around 1:40 p.m. Friday.
With officers at the initial scene on Indian Trail, police learned that a woman had a gunshot wound and was being transported to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
An initial investigation indicated that the woman had been shot by the man.
"There are no indications that the male suspect and the female victim knew each other,” police said.
The man was in custody early Friday evening, pending arraignment on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with any information about this shooting should contact detectives at 254-953-5440.
