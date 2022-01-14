A Tennessee man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after Killeen police said that the man beat and injured a woman during an alleged domestic assault last year.
Michael Jerome Smith, 20, of Memphis, was indicted on one count of assault of a pregnant person and one count of burglary with intent to commit assault.
Smith was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
On Oct. 5, 2021, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Lago Trail in reference to a violent domestic incident. “The 911 caller told dispatch that her daughter’s boyfriend kicked down the door and beat her daughter,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Upon arrival, the officer encountered Smith, who had exited his vehicle, gotten on his knees and told the officer to take him to jail already.”
The officer detained Smith and then went inside the residence to meet with the victim, police said.
She told police that she and Smith had started arguing and that the argument escalated into him allegedly knocking things down inside the victim’s home.
Police said that Smith then left the residence and damaged one of the vehicles parked at the home.
“The suspect then kicked in the front door of the victim’s residence,” according to the affidavit. “The victim ran to hide in the garage but the suspect found the victim and began to assault her with his hands.”
Police said that they observed scratches and bruises on the woman’s head and body. Smith was not a resident of the home, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Ryan M. Williams, 35, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Anthony Vrabel, 23, of Granger, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
John L. Ellington, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Chrystal R. Gupton, 39, of Lawton, Oklahoma, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Duvalle Sommerville, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Calvin D. Davis, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Christopher L. Robinson, 29, of Killeen, on one count of assault of a family or household member by choking and one count of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
