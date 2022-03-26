During his 33 years working for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Killeen resident Mark Holmes developed a heart for helping people in difficult circumstances and now that he has retired, he continues that effort as an executive board member for the Texas Restorative Justice Ministry Network.
“I enjoy being involved in humanitarian work, because it helps people so much on a psychological and economic level, so they can pursue their goals,” said Holmes, a Killeen High School graduate and longtime city resident who was born at Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood.
“TRJMN involves mostly churches, but also people from all walks of life who become volunteers to come inside the correctional systems, and also provide mentorship to individuals when they’re released and come to (live in) Killeen or Waco or Copperas Cove or Houston … for them to receive counseling for job opportunities, healthcare, housing, education. A lot of individuals who are incarcerated may not have a strong family network, or maybe they’ve burned so many bridges that people don’t want to give them a second chance.
“We’re trying to get them to develop more pro-social skills so that when they re-integrate back into the free world, they won’t be alienated and embittered. Instead, they’ll be a rehabilitated person who will be able to accomplish great things.”
Holmes is a U.S. Navy Reserve veteran who has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in sociology with a concentration in criminology. He started his career as a correctional officer with the state prison system in 1985.
He worked his way up through the system to become a program director for the Corrective Intervention Pre-release Program (CIPP), the Serious and Violent Offender Reentry Initiative (SVORI), and the Gang Renouncement and Disassociation (GRAD) process. Twice, Holmes was named state official of the year.
Most recently, Holmes was chosen as one of three keynote speakers for a March 30 criminal justice symposium at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, where he will address the topic of prison victimization.
“I will be talking about sexual victimization … not just sexual victimization, but prison victimization. Things like extortion, gang violence — and not just within the criminal justice system, but also within the neighborhoods of Killeen, Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas,” Holmes said.
“So much of the behavior that takes place within the prison culture also takes place in the free world. You have gang organizations here in Killeen. You have crime-producing behavior in Killeen that is analogous to that which takes place in the prison subculture. It’s coming out of prison into the civilian world.
“A lot of civilians socially emulate those who are in prison — their behaviors; their walk; their talk; their language. Alot of individuals who commit crimes, who have never been to prison, look at people who are incarcerated as some sort of de facto role models. That is why we need to reach these men before they’re released … because they’re going to be going back to those communities.
“TRJMN was founded on Christian principles by Emmett Solomon, a godly, spiritual man who did not agree with the idea of lock them up and throw away the key. We have to try to provide some second chances.”
The public is invited to attend the SHSU symposium via Zoom videoconferencing. To register, go to: www.cjcenter.org/rsvp.
For more information on TRJMN, go to: https://www.rjmntexas.com/
Holmes, meanwhile, who has also worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Houston-ClearLake, says his life’s work is not finished. He plans to pursue dual doctorate degrees in law and criminology, and one day become a lawyer and then a judge.
“We need a lot of reform in the criminal justice system, pertaining to sentencing and pertaining to policing practices; pertaining to judges and how they sentence people,” he said. “We need to look at a myriad of issues when providing counseling and law enforcement.
“Restorative justice is about … even if a person has committed a heinous, horrific crime, we still have to try to provide them with rehabilitation. I’m not making excuses for the person at all, but what I’m saying is, regardless of how upset we are about the crime they have committed; the individual (when released) will be our next-door neighbor.
“Restorative justice is about taking that hard core, violent, criminogenic person, while he is in the criminal justice system, and trying to use evidence-based practices or counseling to get him to seek internal change … so when he reintegrates back into the world, he is not that same violent criminal seeking to exploit others.”
