A man died on Thursday morning after he was thrown from a motorcycle during a collision near East Rancier Avenue.
According to a news release, a Killeen police officer found “a male and a motorcycle lying in the (road). Officers started to perform life-saving measures. The male was (taken) to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.”
The driver of the motorcycle, Shondalero Basken, 46, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Twin Creek Drive when he attempted to navigate a right-hand turn to begin traveling eastbound Rancier Avenue,” the news release shows.
The crash was reported just after 2 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.