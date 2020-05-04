The man who was found dead early Monday morning in Killeen has been confirmed as the son of a former Bell County justice of the peace.
Claudia Brown confirmed with the Herald on Monday afternoon that Kevin Anton Davis, 58, was her son.
Information about Davis’ life was not yet available from the family or funeral home.
In a public April 13 Facebook post, Brown gave her son birthday wishes and said he was “my only relative in Texas.”
Davis was pronounced dead at 1:27 a.m. Monday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke in the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive. Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Killeen police had been called to the area shortly after midnight for a 911 report of shots fired. The area is east of Willow Springs Road, near Wheeler Avenue, just south of Interstate 14.
Brown had been the county’s only elected Democrat when she was sworn into office Jan. 3, 2017. One of her first decisions was setting a $4 billion bond for a Killeen murder suspect Antonio Marquis Willis as a protest against the legal system. Brown said she wanted to make her point that the legal system is broken because bonds for suspects are set so high that they have to stay in jail until their cases go to trial. Brown’s case made national headlines after the Temple Daily Telegram reported the high bond.
On June 22, Brown arraigned her son after he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. The judicial commission noted two Killeen police officers advised Brown to have another judge do her son’s arraignment.
She was prosecuted by County Attorney Jim Nichols and removed from office by jury trial in February 2019.
Davis’ death marks the 13th criminal homicide in Killeen in 2020.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous. Any tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
