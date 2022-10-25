CRIME graphic

A woman was reportedly strangled to the point of coughing up blood Sunday, and the man police suspect of committing the crime has been arraigned on two separate charges.

On Sunday, Killeen police were dispatched to Hampton Inn, 2702 O.W. Curry Drive, in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.