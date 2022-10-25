A woman was reportedly strangled to the point of coughing up blood Sunday, and the man police suspect of committing the crime has been arraigned on two separate charges.
On Sunday, Killeen police were dispatched to Hampton Inn, 2702 O.W. Curry Drive, in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.
When police arrived, they spoke to three people, including Sean Christopher Gaherty.
The woman interviewed reportedly told police that Gaherty “had strangled her until she was coughing up blood, punched her, and hit her with the back of his hand,” police said in the affidavit.
Relatives of the woman told police she called to say Gaherty was hurting her, the affidavit read.
According to the two, they heard over the phone that the woman was yelling for Gaherty to “leave her alone, and get out of her way,” as she attempted to leave the room, police said.
The relatives also told police they heard the woman “being (hit) and punched by Gaherty over the phone,” the affidavit read.
At the hospital, the woman was found to have linear bruises on her neck and body as well as hemorrhaging of her eye, what police said was consistent with strangulation, according to the affidavit.
Gaherty reportedly told officers in his interview that his hands were on the woman in “a restrictive way.”
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Gaherty Tuesday on charges of assaulting a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation and unlawful restraint. He set the bond amount at $55,000 total.
Also arraigned Tuesday on an unrelated charge was Brett L. Bodkin on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Cooke set his bond at $20,000.
