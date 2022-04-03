A Killeen man was sentenced last week to prison time after he tried to break into several gun stores in the city in order to steal a gun to kill a woman.
D’Andrea Leshawn Crawford, who also is known as D’Andre Crawford, 26, pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 to attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony; and burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
On Friday, in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie found Crawford guilty and sentenced him to three years in prison for the aggravated assault and 12 months in state jail for the burglary, according to Bell County court records.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Crawford also was ordered to pay $2,315 in restitution.
He has been held in the Bell County Jail since May 23, 2021, according to jail records.
The case dates back to May 20, 2021, when Killeen police responded to a building check at a firearms retail store in the 1900 block of E. Rancier Ave. Upon arrival, store employees told police that a man, later identified as Crawford, tried to forcibly open the doors after business hours.
He told employees that he “needed a gun, that he had no money and planned to ‘take your (expletive),’” according to the arrest affidavit.
Around the same time, other officers responded to a call about a burglary of a building in progress at another firearms store, this one in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Police said they found Crawford detained outside that store, which had a broken window.
“Crawford stated he was trying to gain entry to (the second store) to get a gun so he could kill (a woman),” according to the affidavit.
Another police officer said Crawford told him that “he wanted to go on a rampage and shoot this girl and that is why he was breaking into (the store).”
Police said they found three 32-ounce bottles of charcoal fluid in Crawford’s backpack. When police asked what the charcoal fluid was for, “(Crawford) stated that once he was done, he was going to burn (the woman’s) vehicle.”
Security footage from a nearby convenience store allegedly depicted Crawford walking up to the firearms retailer and throwing an object at the window, breaking it.
An unknown man was able to detain Crawford until police arrived.
