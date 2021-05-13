While hog hunting east of Gatesville on May 3 around 2:10 a.m., a man was shot in the abdomen, and the bullet exited his right side, according to a release from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.
The man who was shot was part of a group of three relatives hunting near Coryell Creek on U.S. Highway 84.
He is still being treated at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after immediately undergoing surgery, according to the news release issued Thursday.
The other two relatives were interviewed at the scene.
They said they were hog hunting together and decided to separate, and the 25-year-old man who was shot walked along the creek.
All individuals lost contact with each other and there was a misunderstanding where each were, the release said.
One of the relatives spotted hogs running toward the creek and fired, striking the man, officials said.
The other relatives called 911.
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the release said.
Chief Deputy Ron Morgan of the sheriff’s department said he believes the incident is a “tragic accident,” pending completion of the investigation and review by the District Attorney’s Office.
