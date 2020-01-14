After an investigation, Killeen police determined the man who was shot at by a Killeen police officer last weekend was not armed, the department said Tuesday.
Jason Wayne Brooks, 42, was shot at by Probationary Police Officer Jose Rosada during an incident Sunday morning at a Killeen hotel.
Brooks had a parole violation warrant, and he was charged with evading arrest or detention and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brooks is now at the Bell County Jail, police said.
Around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the Holiday Terrace Motor Hotel, 1708 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, in reference to a criminal trespass, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
When officers arrived, they were told the male suspect fled on foot eastbound. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was located on Terrace Drive, police said.
During a confrontation, Rosada gave several commands Brooks, when he discharged his firearm. Rosada was hired by Killeen Police Department in 2018.
Police said Rosada is on administrative leave pending the results of two investigations — one by KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and the other by KPD’s Internal Affairs.
