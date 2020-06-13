The man that drowned at Stillhouse Hollow Lake Friday night has been identified by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in a news release on Saturday morning.
Kenneth Norris, 34, was from Killeen.
Around 6:15 p.m., the Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded to Cedar Gap Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake for a possible drowning.
They found Norris unresponsive and began performing CPR, according to the release.
Several witnesses and a family member reported that Norris tried to swim across a cove when he began yelling for help. A boater retrieved Norris from the water and brought him to shore.
CPR was unsuccessful and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Norris dead.
