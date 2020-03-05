A 32-year-old man was accused of touching a teenage girl’s breast, police said in an arrest affidavit.
The girl told police that the man, identified as Desrick Lloyd Bell, touched the top of her breast under her clothing many times, lasting more than a year, police said.
When interviewed by a Killeen police detective, Bell admitted to touching the girl’s breast, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Bell Thursday on a charge of indecency with a child sexual contact. Cooke set the bond at $150,000. As of Thursday afternoon, Bell was not listed on the Bell County Jail roster.
