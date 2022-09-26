A man was charged with assault family violence after he allegedly strangled his wife during an argument in Killeen.
According to the probable-cause affidavit for Elijah Maldonado’s arrest, the reported victim “told officers (they) had broken up and gotten into a verbal argument” on Friday. “(She) said she had thrown water from a glass at him and he had grabbed her and threw her on the ground.”
That’s when the man “got on top of her,” the affidavit shows.
“(He) had put his hands on her neck and squeezed. This had caused her pain and she was unable to breathe. While he was on top of her, Maldonado told (her) something to the effect of, “You think just because you’re a girl I can’t do this to you?”
The woman tried to leave but Maldonado “followed her aggressively” and she grabbed a kitchen knife “and threw it at him.”
“Maldonado shut the bedroom door and the knife hit the closed door. Maldonado said that they had an argument and (she) threw water on him and he pushed her to the ground, and she fought him on the ground while she was on top of her.”
According to the affidavit, Maldonado told Killeen police that he “didn’t place his hands on (the woman’s) neck but only on her upper chest and shoulders” and later said “that he could not say she was not grasping for air.”
In the affidavit, officers said they saw “a fresh scratch on his arm” and that the woman had “redness on the front and sides of her neck consistent with trauma caused by squeezing hands and her lower lip was bleeding.”
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Greg Johnson set bond at $40,000. On Monday, Maldonado was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
(0) comments
Stop the violence.
...
Seek psychological help.
...
Keep your paws to yourself.
