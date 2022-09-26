CRIME graphic

A man was charged with assault family violence after he allegedly strangled his wife during an argument in Killeen.

According to the probable-cause affidavit for Elijah Maldonado’s arrest, the reported victim “told officers (they) had broken up and gotten into a verbal argument” on Friday. “(She) said she had thrown water from a glass at him and he had grabbed her and threw her on the ground.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Stop the violence.

...

Seek psychological help.

...

Keep your paws to yourself.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.