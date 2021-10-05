The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said Davion Markeith Veal, a man wanted for murder, may be in the Killeen area, according to a Facebook post last week.
The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that Veal is considered armed and dangerous, and if anyone sees him, they should immediately call 911.
The 22-year-old Veal was last seen in Bastrop, which is southeast of Austin.
Veal is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches and 195 pounds.
In the Facebook post, the sheriff’s office did not say who Veal is accused of killing.
