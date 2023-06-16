A Killeen man who had been out of jail on bond for years pending trial was booked back into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of choking a woman in 2019.
Brandon Albert Rose, 37, was indicted on May 1, 2019, on a charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or choking. A jury was empaneled on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court.
After hearing from five people, including the defendant, on Wednesday, the jury found Rose guilty of the third-degree felony charge. A sentencing date has not yet been set in his case; a third-degree felony is punishable by 2-10 years in prison.
“He will be sentenced by the judge (Paul LePak) in approximately six weeks,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, who was one of the prosecutors, via email on Thursday.
Rose was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday.
The incident on April 13, 2019, began with a verbal argument, which escalated and became physical, according to an arrest affidavit.
During the argument, the woman said she slapped Rose in response to something he had stated. Rose then allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and began to hit her in the face.
The woman told police that she started to feel like she would lose consciousness while being choked.
Rose allegedly threatened to snap the woman’s neck “like a twig,” according to the affidavit. Officers observed injuries on the woman that were consistent with her report and KPD was dispatched to Rose’s residence.
Rose stated that there was an argument earlier in the evening, but denied that it got physical. He was arrested that same night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.