A Killeen man who had been out of jail on bond for years pending trial was booked back into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of choking a woman in 2019.

Brandon Albert Rose, 37, was indicted on May 1, 2019, on a charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or choking. A jury was empaneled on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court.

