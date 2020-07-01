A soldier who investigators said was a suspect in the disappearance case of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen shot himself as he was approached by a police officer in Killeen early Wednesday morning, and at least one other person has been arrested, officials said.
The Army confirmed the man was in the military, Christopher Grey, Army Criminal Investigation Command chief of public affairs, said in a news release Wednesday morning.
Grey said the “junior soldier” fled Fort Hood late Tuesday, and CID agents, Killeen police, U.S. Marshals and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force attempted to locate him.
The Killeen Police Department said CID agents told them he was inside the city of Killeen, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the department.
Police saw the man on foot in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue, and he displayed a weapon and killed himself as police tried to approach him, the KPD release said.
“The name of the Soldier will not be released at this time pending the notification of next of kin,” Grey said in the CID release.
Grey also confirmed that a civilian suspect had been arrested by Texas Rangers.
“The civilian suspect is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood Soldier and is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail awaiting charges by civilian authorities,” Grey said in the CID release.
One area resident, Sharon Spriggs, who lives near where police attempted to confront the man on Rancier, said she and her family heard the commotion.
“My uncle said, ‘Y’all don’t hear that? Somebody yelling.’ And then a gunshot,” Spriggs said.
Spriggs said they heard the gunshot just before 12:30 a.m., and when it happened she said it appeared that there was one law enforcement vehicle.
“I didn’t see the person actually shoot themself,” Spriggs said. “I didn’t see none of that. We seen the after.”
Approximately 10 minutes after the gunshot, several other law enforcement vehicles arrived on scene, Spriggs said.
Spriggs said all the law enforcement vehicles she saw were from Killeen Police Department or unmarked vehicles.
She said she later saw people with FBI and U.S. Marshal shirts.
At 12:41 a.m., Spriggs said she and her family had walked out to East Rancier Avenue and police crime tape was already up on the fence near where the gunshot occurred.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin pronounced the man dead at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, KPD said.
At a press conference in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, the Guillen family’s attorney, Natalie Khawam, said she and the family believe Guillen’s body has been found and that the person who killed himself was a suspect in the case.
Authorities searching for Guillen on Tuesday found human remains near the Leon River.
“After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist,” Grey said in a news release Tuesday.
The Armed Forces Medical Examiner Services will assist with dental x-rays and DNA for positive identification at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.
Texas EquuSearch Director Tim Miller said that authorities believe the remains — found in a shallow grave — belong to Guillen, pending a positive identification. The grave was near the area where EquuSearch looked on June 22 near Little River-Academy in Bell County.
Miller told the Washington Post on Wednesday that concrete had been poured over the remains in an attempt to hide the body.
Some men building a fence near where the remains were found said they smelled a foul odor and noticed hair coming out of the ground.
Miller said the concrete grave was near what he called a burn mound that was searched in last week’s search of the Leon River area.
The lid of a Pelican case, which was partially burned, was found at the burn site. A Pelican case is a heavy-duty, weatherproof case used by the military.
Miller told the Washington Post that a tip was received earlier that a man had been observed struggling with a Pelican case not long after her disappearance.
Miller did not specify if the man was seen on-post or off-post.
Multiple phone calls from the Herald to Miller were not immediately returned Wednesday.
