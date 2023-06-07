A Harker Heights man is accused of possessing less than a gram of meth while being searched on Sunday.
The man, Jose Julian Rivera, was approached by a Harker Heights police officer, and the officer knew Rivera had warrants for his arrest, according to an arrest affidavit.
When searching Rivera, the officer found a substance that field tested positive for meth, police said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Nicola James arraigned Rivera on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram. She set the bond at $15,000.
