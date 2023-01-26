A 30 year-old San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday in Killeen on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in the amount of 1 gram or more, but less than 4 grams, according to an arrest affidavit.
Court records indicate Tevince L. Wigglesworth was charged with the third-degree felony and remained Bell County Jail custody on Thursday.
His bail was set at $25,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
In a separate arraignment Thursday, Misty Dawn Donaldson, 48 of Woodbrigde, Texas, was arrested in Killeen on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in the amount of 1 gram or more, but less than 4 grams, according to an arrest affidavit.
Johnson set bail for Donaldson at $17,000. A Bell County inmate search revealed she remained in custody late Thursday afternoon.
