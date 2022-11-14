A company that specializes in manufacturing piping for corrosive and high-purity products is set to open a distribution center in Killeen.
Harrington, which is based out of Chino, California, manufactures products such as pipes, fittings, valves and filtration systems for corrosive or high-purity products.
The Killeen distribution center, which will operate at 4902 Roy J. Smith Drive in Killeen, will serve locations in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Plano, and San Antonio as well as a location in Louisiana, according to a news release from the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
To commemorate the opening of the distribution center, Harrington will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its location in Killeen at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
“Killeen was a perfect choice for Harrington’s newest distribution center. The location will allow us to further enhance our product availability and lead times in a market that’s experiencing tremendous growth,” Harrington’s Vice President of Supply Chain, David Burnett, said in the release. “We are excited about the opportunity to continue our presence in the region.”
The 78,000-square-foot distribution center on an 8-acre lot will allow Harrington to expand its inventory and improve lead time on products that will allow them to better serve this market, the Killeen chamber said.
Harrington officially opened its Killeen location in late September. Officials did not say how many jobs the center would bring to Killeen.
Harrington has been in business since 1959, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.