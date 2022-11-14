Harrington

A distribution center in Killeen for Harrington, a nationwide manufacturing company, opened recently. It will commemorate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

A company that specializes in manufacturing piping for corrosive and high-purity products is set to open a distribution center in Killeen.

Harrington, which is based out of Chino, California, manufactures products such as pipes, fittings, valves and filtration systems for corrosive or high-purity products.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.