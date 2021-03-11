Killeen is expected to receive $2.3 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 25.47% increase from the $1.8 million allocation distributed in March 2020, according to the comptroller’s office.
Killeen and many of the area counties and cities will receive more allocations this March compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in January, according to the comptroller’s office.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area a year ago.
In previous months, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has said he attributes the increase in allocations to gains from “big box retailers,” as well as an increase in internet sales and manufacturing.
Year to date, Killeen has received a total of $7.39 million, 16.84% higher than it received through the first three months in 2020. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
In all of 2020, Killeen’s sales tax revenue was $26.7 million, 7.66% higher than 2019’s allocations, when the city was allocated $24.8 million, according to the comptroller’s report in December.
“Changes to how sales tax is collected on online sales could be part of the reason for this increase,” said John Crutchfield, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, in February. “In October 2019, Texas HB1525 went into effect, allowing sales tax collection for sales from online marketplace and remote retailers.”
Statewide
After an overall increase of sales tax allocations in February, the state experienced a continued upswing in March.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $762.5 million in sales tax allocations in March, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 0.5% decrease from the allocations distributed in March 2020, with transit systems seeing the largest decrease of 5.6% from last year.
Cities saw the largest increase by 1.5% from last year.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County
The county will receive $1.98 million in sales tax allocations in March, an increase of 20.34% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $680,704.19, a 32.88% increase from March 2020.
Nolanville saw a large sales tax percentage increase of 36.36% from last March, as it is set to receive $112,469.58 this March.
Temple is set to receive $2.04 million, a 15.82% increase from last March.
Belton will receive $493,613.69, an 8.73% decrease from this time last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $241,920.45 for a 5.83% increase over last March’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 1.63% decrease in March allocations over last year; it is set to receive $479,625.61.
Gatesville saw a 17.79% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $183,174.96 in March.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see an increase of 5.04%. It has been allocated $1,102.96 this March.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County will receive $91,910.81, which represents a 26.45% increase from last March’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $194,406.19 in March, 28.71% more than last March.
Kempner will see a slight increase of 2.11% from last March. It is set to receive $9,572.65.
